Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 300 detained in Belarus during Sunday protests

Authorities in Belarus said Monday that more than 300 people were detained during the previous day's protests against the country's authoritarian president, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The Interior Ministry said 317 people were detained during rallies in several cities Sunday against Alexander Lukashenko.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:22 IST
More than 300 detained in Belarus during Sunday protests

Authorities in Belarus said Monday that more than 300 people were detained during the previous day's protests against the country's authoritarian president, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The Interior Ministry said 317 people were detained during rallies in several cities Sunday against Alexander Lukashenko. In the capital, Minsk, where according to a rights group nearly 120,000 took part in a rally on Sunday, water cannons were used to disperse the crowds, the ministry said. Police estimated the turnout to be around 10,000 people.

In the city of Vitebsk police used tear gas against protesters, the ministry said. The vast majority of those detained — 258 — remain in custody pending a court appearance. Mass protests have rocked Belarus for almost two months, with the largest held on Sundays and drawing up to 200,000 people. The unprecedented unrest was triggered by the results of the August 9 presidential election that handed Lukashenko, who has run Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, victory with 80 per cent of the vote.

His main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got 10 per cent. She and her supporters refused to recognize the results, saying the outcome of the vote was manipulated. Initially, Belarusian authorities cracked down brutally on protesters, with police detaining thousands and injuring scores with truncheons, rubber bullets and stun grenades. The government has since scaled down on the violence but has maintained the pressure, detaining hundreds of protesters and prosecuting top activists. Prominent members of the opposition's Coordination Council, formed to push for a transition of power, have been arrested or forced to leave the country.

The violence elicited international outrage. Last week, the European Union imposed sanctions on 40 officials suspected of election misconduct and the crackdown on protesters. Lukashenko didn't make the list. The Belarusian opposition hopes to greatly expand the list of sanctioned officials, Tsikhanouskaya's spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, told The Associated Press on Monday. “Our list includes around 800 names — all those who committed violence against peaceful citizens, who gave orders to commit violence, all of them will have to answer,” Krasulina said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Four men held for thrashing man, urinating on him over land dispute

Four people accused of beating up a man at gunpoint, urinating on him and breaking his janeu over a land dispute were arrested in Sakarpar area under Sadar Kotwali police station limit in neighbouring Deoria district, police said on Monday....

Goyal says exports will increase if products are good, subsidies not only solution

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said Indian exports will automatically increase if the products are good and competitively priced and that entrepreneurs should not think that subsidies are the only solution. He asserted that the country ...

Nitish Kumar's sole focus is on continuing as CM, rather than working for Bihar's development: LJP President Chirag Paswan.

Nitish Kumars sole focus is on continuing as CM, rather than working for Bihars development LJP President Chirag Paswan....

Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row

Netflix has released three episodes of its four-part series about four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction, a lawyer for the worlds largest streaming service said on Monday. The Bad Boy Billionai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020