Man held for cheating friends by offering jobs in DRDO

A 23-year-old man, who allegedly cheated youths on the pretext of offering themjobsinthe Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)and collected money from them, was on Monday arrested here, police said. In one of the cases, he also allegedly cheated his close friend of Rs 3.61 lakh by promising him a supervisor job in the Finance Department in DRDO, Hyderabad.

As part of his plan, he impersonated GSatheeshReddy, DRDOchairman, to make his friend believe him and arranged a fake and fabricated ID card and project work to him, they said. Heprepared fake ID cards of DRDO and induced people by offering them jobs in DRDO,collected money and cheated them, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said in a release.

Two fake and fabricated ID cards and Rs 5.44 lakh was seized from his possession. He also collected Rs 1,83,936 from his other friends on the pretext of offering jobs and cheated them and his behaviour also posed a threat to the security of the DRDO, the release added.