Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras

Talking to PTI over the phone, Singh alleged that a man named Dipak Sharma threw ink at him in the presence of police personnel and described it as "the most cowardly act". He added that AAP MLAs and office-bearers were there with him at the time of the incident.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:30 IST
Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras

Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday, when he was returning after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died recently after allegedly being gangraped. Singh was speaking to reporters when a man threw ink on his white kurta and shouted "PFI dalal wapas jao".

The incident was captured by the electronic media. The footage showed that the man continued to shout slogans, despite being overpowered by AAP workers and police, who were deployed in strength near the residence of the 19-year-old alleged gangrape victim. Singh left the spot in his vehicle immediately after the incident.

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding certain protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that took place across the country earlier this year. The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation. Talking to PTI over the phone, Singh alleged that a man named Dipak Sharma threw ink at him in the presence of police personnel and described it as "the most cowardly act".

He added that AAP MLAs and office-bearers were there with him at the time of the incident. In a tweet, the MP tagged a photo in which Sharma is seen standing with ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar and said, "Is there anything else to understand? This is the accused who attacked. Along with him is ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar. We were in police security. Yogiji, do not hide your deeds behind the black ink. Fire from the front." He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can get cases lodged against him, send him to jail, get him beaten up or even killed, but this fight for justice for the "Hathras ki beti" will continue.

Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital on September 29 after allegedly being raped by four upper-caste men. Reacting to Monday's incident, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi: "Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the Uttar Pradesh government. They lodged 14 FIRs against you, sealed your office, but did not dare to arrest you, so they got you attacked today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of those in the Uttar Pradesh government. It means you are on the right track." The accused was held soon after the incident, the Hathras police said.

In a statement, the police said Singh had come to meet the Dalit woman's family in Bool Garhi village. Later, during a press conference, a young man threw ink at him. The accused was immediately taken into custody and legal proceedings are underway, they added..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Yechury, Raja, Brinda Karat to visit Hathras on October 6

A delegation of leaders of the Communist Party of India Marxist and the Communist Party of India, will go to Hathras on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit girl who was tortured, allegedly gangraped and later died in a Delhi h...

With two cases, shorthanded U.S. Supreme Court opens new term amid drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death, opening its new term as Senate Republicans pursued quick confirmation of President Donald Trumps conservative nominee to ...

Chemical weapons watchdog ready to assist Russia in Navalny case

The global chemical weapons watchdog, which has been asked by Germany to test samples of what Berlin says was a banned nerve agent used to poison a Russian opposition figure, said on Monday its experts would be prepared to assist Russia in ...

UP: Four men held for thrashing man, urinating on him over land dispute

Four people accused of beating up a man at gunpoint, urinating on him and breaking his janeu over a land dispute were arrested in Sakarpar area under Sadar Kotwali police station limit in neighbouring Deoria district, police said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020