Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal’s expert panel submits report to govt on border issue with India

An expert panel constituted by the Nepal government to gather historical evidences for backing the country’s claim over three strategically-important Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura has submitted its report to Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, according to official sources here.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:26 IST
Nepal’s expert panel submits report to govt on border issue with India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An expert panel constituted by the Nepal government to gather historical evidences for backing the country's claim over three strategically-important Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura has submitted its report to Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, according to official sources here. Nepal in May released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the three strategically important areas in Uttarakhand, more than six months after India published a new map in November 2019.

India has already termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its Parliament unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas which India maintains belongs to it. New Delhi has also said that Kathmandu's action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in May said that the revised map of Nepal included parts of the Indian territory and asked Kathmandu to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," it had said, adding that Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on the matter.

"We urge the government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," the MEA had said. Foreign Minister Gyawali told reporters that as per the expert committee report, the Treaty of Sugauli signed in 1816 between Nepal and the East India Company has been considered the main basis for the demarcation of Nepal's boundary with India.

"The objective of the committee was to prepare Nepal's position paper in boundary negotiations and they have done this job well," the minister told Republica daily. The committee has gathered a number of evidences to prove Nepal's long-held position that the land east of the Kali river, which originates in Limpiyadhura, falls within the Nepalese territories.

Gyawali said that the Nepal government is ready to hold talks with the Indian side anytime. In the course of its study, the panel interviewed eminent personalities from various fields including historians, former government officials, diplomats, heads of security agencies, bureaucrats, politicians and journalists.

The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

55-year-old woman killed in celebratory firing in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old woman was killed and a minor girl injured in celebratory firing in Bansakha village under Girwa police station area here on Monday, police said. During a function in the village, a person in inebriated condition opened fire us...

Kolkata recorded least number of sexual assualt cases among

Of the 19 metros in India, Kolkata has recorded the least number of sexual assault cases on women, NCRB data has revealed. The metropolis has also not recorded any attempt to rape or sexual harassment case.According to a report released rec...

Army JCO killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.

Army JCO killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir Officials....

Shameful that Hardeep Puri insulted farmers by calling them hooligans: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday said it was shameful that Union Minister of State Hardeep Puri had insulted farmers and khet mazdoor who were agitating against the black Agriculture laws by calling them hooligans and asked him to apol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020