Gang escapes with container carrying 5 Mercedes cars, Haryana police recovers it within hours

Haryana Police on Monday said a gang had allegedly escaped with a container truck carrying five Mercedes cars worth Rs 3.5 crore in Nuh district, but the case was cracked within hours and an accused involved in the crime was arrested.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:36 IST
Haryana Police on Monday said a gang had allegedly escaped with a container truck carrying five Mercedes cars worth Rs 3.5 crore in Nuh district, but the case was cracked within hours and an accused involved in the crime was arrested. A Haryana Police spokesperson said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The miscreants intercepted the container driver at gunpoint, tied him up with a rope and escaped with the vehicle which was loaded with Mercedes cars. Soon, someone alerted the police and special teams were formed to recover the looted cars, he said.

Working on the intelligence and other inputs, police teams conducted raids and arrested an accused identified as Razzak, a resident of Nai in Nuh district, near a petrol pump. The team also recovered the container laden with Mercedes cars. “The arrested accused is being thoroughly interrogated to nab the other gang members involved in this incident. Further probe is underway,” he said.

