30-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl here on Monday afternoon, a police official said. According to the official, the accused was known to the victim's father and he would often visit their residence in suburban Goregaon.

On Monday afternoon, the man visited his acquittance's home, where he found the minor girl alone, he said. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sexually assaulted the girl, the official said.

The victim's elder brother reached home around same time and immediately alerted his neighbours, and also informed his parents about the incident, he said. The victims parents went to the Aarey police station and lodged an FIR against the accused, the official added.

The accused was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 (rape), and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.