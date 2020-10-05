Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP workers stage candlelight vigil in Noida demanding fair probe into Hathras gang-rape case

The party's business wing leader Manoj Goyal alleged that atrocities against women were on the rise in the state and demanded strict action in such cases. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST
SP workers stage candlelight vigil in Noida demanding fair probe into Hathras gang-rape case

Workers of the opposition Samajwadi Party staged a candlelight vigil in Noida on Monday, demanding a fair investigation into the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Demanding strict punishment for the guilty, the SP workers raised slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government during the march that started from Salarpur and culminated near Bhangel in Sector 82.

Locals and city-based rights activists also took part in the candlelight vigil. "Strict action should be taken against the culprits after a fair investigation into the Hathras incident," local SP leader Raghvendra Dubey said.

"All government departments are trying to hush up the case and the possibility of a fair probe looks bleak. Opposition parties are baton-charged on the instructions of the government, with might replacing democracy," he alleged. SP workers said their struggle will continue until the victim's family gets justice. The party's business wing leader Manoj Goyal alleged that atrocities against women were on the rise in the state and demanded strict action in such cases.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter and denied the rape charges quoting forensic reports..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pb CM asks farmers to ease rail roko agitation, cites coal, fertiliser shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged protesting farmers to ease their ongoing rail roko agitation and allow goods trains to pass through, in the larger interest of the state. However, he reiterated his governments complete ...

Israeli, UAE foreign ministers to meet in Germany on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalizing relations, officials said on Monday.Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an agreement in W...

Mexico City shooting leaves 6 dead, 4 injured

Mexico City police reported that a shootout between rival gangs left six people dead and four wounded. The city prosecutors office said Sunday that the shooting occurred outside a business in a rough neighbourhood on the citys north side. ...

Hathras outrage: Police register 19 FIRs, say attempts made to trigger caste conflict

Amid outrage over the alleged gang-rape and the death of a Dalit woman, Uttar Pradesh police have lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition. As protests over the Yogi Adit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020