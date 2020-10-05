Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-EU sanctions "a small victory" - Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

European Union sanctions against 40 officials in Belarus are "a small victory" but should be widened, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday, adding she would press Germany's Angela Merkel to do more at a meeting on Tuesday. Tsikhanouskaya fled her homeland for Lithuania amid a police crackdown in Belarus following an Aug. 9 presidential election, which official results said incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won, but which Tsikhanouskaya's supporters say was rigged.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:34 IST
INTERVIEW-EU sanctions "a small victory" - Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union sanctions against 40 officials in Belarus are "a small victory" but should be widened, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday, adding she would press Germany's Angela Merkel to do more at a meeting on Tuesday.

Tsikhanouskaya fled her homeland for Lithuania amid a police crackdown in Belarus following an Aug. 9 presidential election, which official results said incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won, but which Tsikhanouskaya's supporters say was rigged. Lukashenko denies doctoring the election result. EU leaders agreed last Friday to impose sanctions on 40 individuals including Belarus' interior minister and the head of its electoral commission.

"It's a victory but it's a small victory, and I'm sure - and I insist - that this list should be widened," Tsikhanouskaya said of the sanctions in an interview with Reuters ahead of a meeting with Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday. She expected the encounter to be "a warm conversation between two women - one of which needs help for my country, and one of which I'm sure is eager to help us," she said, speaking English.

"I have some proposals of help from her side and I think we will discuss them," she added, without giving details. "Germany does a lot, but I'm sure it can do more". Merkel, who said after the Aug. 9 election that it was neither free nor fair and Germany could not accept its result, has ruled herself out as a mediator, as she said Lukashenko had refused her requests for a phone call.

Tsikhanouskaya, who met French President Emmanuel Macron last week, was confident Lukashenko "will step away" and that new elections, "fair and transparent", would follow. The two-month-old crisis has pushed Lukashenko back towards traditional ally Russia, which has propped up Belarus with loans and an offer of military support. Both have accused the West of meddling in Belarus.

The West has had to balance its sympathy for the pro-democracy movement with its reluctance to provoke Moscow. Police in Belarus detained 317 people during protests in Minsk and across the country on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Tsikhanouskaya said of the protesters: "It's not safe, but they do this because they know what they are fighting for, what they are demonstrating for, and this matters."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Canada suspends drone technology sales to Turkey after claims of use by Azeri forces

Canada has suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it probes allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces involved in fighting with Armenia, a senior official said on Monday. Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to cl...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TESTFourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1...

UPDATE 2-New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020