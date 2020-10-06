Pompeo says new Japanese leader Suga is a 'force for good'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hailed new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a "force for good" and said he believes Suga will work to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Tokyo.

Pompeo made the remarks at the start of a meeting with Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and the comments were carried live online by broadcaster NHK. Motegi told Pompeo that there was no change to Japan's policy to strengthen its alliance with the United States.

Pompeo is in Japan to meet with Asian and Indo-Pacific counterparts as Washington looks to solidify support among regional allies amid diplomatic and economic disputes with China.