Body of unidentified man found in UP's Banda
The body of a man was found lying in Baberu area here, police said on Tuesday. SHO of Baberu police station Jaishyam Shukla said attempts were being made to identify the body. The man's photographs have been circulated on social media to trace his identity, he added. The body has been sent for postmortem, the SHO added.PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:24 IST
