Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Indonesians protest against passage of jobs bill

Thousands of Indonesians took the streets of several cities on Tuesday to protest the passage a day earlier of a jobs law they say is too pro-business, but which the government has promoted as vital to attract investment. President Joko Widodo's "omnibus" Job Creation bill was passed three days ahead of schedule, revising over 70 existing laws to accelerate reform of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:59 IST
Thousands of Indonesians protest against passage of jobs bill

Thousands of Indonesians took the streets of several cities on Tuesday to protest the passage a day earlier of a jobs law they say is too pro-business, but which the government has promoted as vital to attract investment.

President Joko Widodo's "omnibus" Job Creation bill was passed three days ahead of schedule, revising over 70 existing laws to accelerate reform of Southeast Asia's largest economy. The passage also came a day before the start of a three-day national strike which unions expected to involve two million workers in protest against the bill.

Demonstrations began on Tuesday in industrial areas around Jakarta including Tangerang and Karawang and on Batam island, home to many electronics plants, local media reported. Kompas TV footage showed thousands of people protesting in Bandung, West Java, wearing face masks but without observing social distancing.

So far, workers have been unable to protest in front of parliament in Jakarta as planned. Police have sought to block protesters citing the need to contain the novel coronavirus. "The law will definitely affect the status of our employment," said Anwar Sanusi, a member of FSPMI trade union in Tangerang, who took part in a rally with 400 others.

People fear losing pensions and insurance if they are made contract workers for life due to the law, Sanusi told Reuters. The law removes the three-year maximum duration of contracts and reduces severance benefits - provisions the government said are intended to promote formal hiring. Other reforms include longer working hours and changes to mandatory paid leave.

LASH OUT ON TWITTER Indonesian markets cheered the passage of the bill, with the main stock index up as much as 1.31% and the rupiah reaching as high as 1.28%, its strongest in a month.

Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara, speaking at a banking conference on Tuesday, said the law was meant to support the business community "to move forward and create many jobs". Citibank in a research note said the law simplifies business licensing and addresses restrictive trade and labour policies. However, it said immediate foreign investment was unlikely in the currently depressed global economic climate.

Trimegah Securities economist Fakhrul Fulvian said banks and export-oriented industries should benefit from the law, while consumer and retail sectors may be pressured as workers may increase savings to compensate for changes in labour rules. However, many Indonesians lashed against the law out on Twitter, with one trending hashtag incorporating an expletive against parliament and another calling lawmakers traitors.

Indonesian constitutional law expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar at Gadjah Mada University urged the president not to sign the bill into law - a final step usually considered a formality. "Many in the public reject it," he said at a virtual news briefing. "I don't think the president wants to change his stance, given he was the person most desperate for the bill to pass. Our hope is with this pressure, he will consider not signing it."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China in talks with WHO over assessing its COVID-19 vaccines for global use

China is in talks to have its locally-produced COVID-19 vaccines assessed by the World Health Organization, as a step toward making them available for international use, a WHO official said on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of essential wor...

Court extends judicial remand of Rhea, her brother till Oct 20

A Mumbai court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20. The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in connection with a drugs probe related t...

Javadekar releases Standard Operating Procedures for film exhibition

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar released the Standard Operating Procedures SOPfor film exhibition here today. The SOP on preventive measures for Exhibition of Films has been prepared in consultation wi...

Tech, healthcare weakness drives European shares lower

European stocks eased from a two-week high on Tuesday as a slide in technology and healthcare stocks along with mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about a U.S. stimulus package that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.The pan-Eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020