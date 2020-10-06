Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs UP govt to apprise it by Thursday on steps taken to protect witnesses in Hathras case

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by October 8 on the steps taken to protect witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died due to injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:45 IST
SC directs UP govt to apprise it by Thursday on steps taken to protect witnesses in Hathras case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by October 8 on the steps taken to protect witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died due to injuries. The apex court's observation came while hearing a PIL during which the Uttar Pradesh government expressed willingness to refer the investigation to the CBI as fake narratives were being spread about the case with political motives.

Terming the incident as horrible and extraordinary, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will ensure that investigation is smooth in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said: "Narratives after narratives being spread in Hathras case, this needs to be stopped." The CBI probe in Hathras case will ensure no vested interests will be able to create a fake, false narrative with oblique motives, Mehta told the court.

The state government told the top court that a probe in Hathras case may be conducted by CBI under the supervision of the apex court. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charge.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Train services on Kolkata-Chennai route disrupted as goods train damages FOB in Odisha

Train services have been disrupted on a section of the Kolkata-Chennai route as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot overbridge FOB and damaged the structure partially in Odishas Balasore district, a Railway official said on ...

Sushant's sisters move HC, seek quashing of FIR against them

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late ...

Sterling tops $1.30 as investors push back negative rate expectations

Sterling climbed above 1.30 on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks as investors pushed back expectations for when the Bank of England would cut interest rates below zero. The pound gained 0.3 in early trading to touch 1.3006, the firs...

Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he believed Russias intelligence services had poisoned him with a rare nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next years parliamentary elections. They understood that there were big, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020