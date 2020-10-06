Ashima Goyal resigns from EAC-PM after being appointed as MPC member

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Eminent economist and new Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal has resigned from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). Her resignation comes after the government on Monday appointed Goyal as one of the members of the RBI's rate-setting committee.

Along with Goyal, the government has appointed two more members - economists Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide - to the MPC. "Yes, I have resigned (from EAC-PM)," Goyal, who is also a professor of economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), told PTI.

The new members replaced Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua and Ravindra Dholakia. They were appointed on the panel for four years on September 29, 2016. The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the prime minister, on economic and related issues. PI BKS MKJ