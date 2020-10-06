Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras incident horrible, says SC; directs UP govt to inform on steps to protect witnesses

The Uttar Pradesh government earlier in the day sought a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of the Dalit woman, saying it will ensure that no vested interest is able to create a fake and false narrative with "oblique motives". In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL, which has been listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, the UP government said it is important that the investigation is carried out by an independent central agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:16 IST
Hathras incident horrible, says SC; directs UP govt to inform on steps to protect witnesses
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Terming as "horrible" the Hathras incident, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it by October 8 about the steps taken to protect witnesses in the case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died due to injuries. The apex court directed the Yogi Adityanath government to file an affidavit in this regard and also ascertain whether the victim's family has chosen a lawyer.

The apex court observation came while hearing a PIL during which the state government expressed willingness to refer the investigation to the CBI on the ground that fake narratives were being spread about the case with political motives. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it will ensure that the investigation is smooth in the case.

The top court also asked all parties appearing before it to give suggestions on the scope of proceedings before the Allahabad high court and how the apex court can make it more relevant. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said, "Narratives after narratives being spread in Hathras case, this this needs to be stopped." The CBI probe in Hathras case will ensure no vested interests will be able to create fake, false narrative with oblique motives, Mehta told the court.

The state government told the top court that probe in Hathras case may be conducted by the CBI under the apex court's supervision. Mehta said the state government is not opposing the plea for a fair probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team and said "a young innocent girl has lost her life, but nobody should sensationalise it. Investigation should be fair, appear fair".

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for few intervenors, asked the top court to provide protection to the victim's family. Jaising said the family has expressed that they are not satisfied with the CBI taking up the case and said an SIT, monitored by the apex court, should probe the case.

At this point, the bench asked Jaising what her locus standi was in the case. "You don't have any locus in this matter. But we are hearing you because the case is such and of huge importance. We are hearing your because this a shocking incident, but we are still pondering over your locus in this case," said the bench.

Advocate Kirti Singh, appearing for few woman lawyers, said the probe should be under the supervision of the court. The apex court said this is a horrible incident but it does not want repetitive arguments in court.

"It is horrible incident but the question is how many similar arguments should we hear? Please understand that there is no need to duplicate concerns in the court of law," the bench said. "Court of law need not hear the same argument by every party. This is not a comment on the incident but please understand our point of view," it added. The Uttar Pradesh government earlier in the day sought a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of the Dalit woman, saying it will ensure that no vested interest is able to create a fake and false narrative with "oblique motives".

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL, which has been listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, the UP government said it is important that the investigation is carried out by an independent central agency. It said the state has already requested the Centre that the CBI take over the investigation as it would obviate hindrance being created by certain vested interests in the fair and impartial investigation.

The CBI probe will also ensure that no vested interests will be able to create a fake and false narrative with oblique motives, it said. Quoting FSL reports, it has however denied the charge that rape was committed.

The government said that it itself prays to the top court to keep PIL filed by social activist Satyama Dubey pending allowing the investigation by CBI to be conducted under the supervision of this court in a time bound manner. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family"..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get th...

Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from Oct 11 in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying Pusa bio-decomposer solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital. Scientists at the Indian Agr...

Cycling-Ineos-Grenadiers' Thomas out of Giro with fractured pelvis

Ineos-Grenadiers team leader Geraint Thomas has pulled out of cyclings Giro dItalia after suffering a fractured pelvis in a crash early on the third stage on Monday, his team said.The Welshman tumbled to the ground in the neutral zone befor...

EU falling behind on plastic recycling targets, auditors say

The European Union is at risk of missing its plastic packaging recycling targets, the European Court of Auditors ECA said on Tuesday, warning an incoming ban on exports of trash to poorer nations will increase the risk of a plastic waste pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020