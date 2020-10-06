Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore PM takes the stand in defamation case against blogger

Lee told the court the article's accusations were a "grave attack" on his own integrity and reputation and that of the Singapore government, in remarks reported by domestic media. Lee's lawyers have previously said Leong shared the post "maliciously" to damage their client, which Leong has denied.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:20 IST
Singapore PM takes the stand in defamation case against blogger
File Photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore's prime minister testified in court on Tuesday in his defamation case against a blogger who shared an online article linking him to Malaysia's 1MBD money-laundering scandal. As the head of a government that has pledged zero tolerance of corruption, Lee Hsien Loong, 68, is no stranger to seeking to protect his reputation via legal channels.

Lee is suing financial adviser Leong Sze Hian, 66, over a since-deleted November 2018 Facebook post that linked to an article by Malaysian news site, the Coverage. Lee told the court the article's accusations were a "grave attack" on his own integrity and reputation and that of the Singapore government, in remarks reported by domestic media.

Lee's lawyers have previously said Leong shared the post "maliciously" to damage their client, which Leong has denied. For several hours on Tuesday, Leong's lawyer questioned Lee as to why he chose to sue his client, a frequent commentator and critic of government policies, and not the original author and others who shared the article.

Lee, the world's best-paid political leader, said his decision followed discussion with his lawyer and was the best way to vindicate his reputation, according to the Straits Times newspaper and broadcaster Channel NewsAsia. The trial is expected to run until the end of the week.

Senior figures in the People's Action Party, including Lee's late father and the founder of modern-day Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, have previously sued foreign media, political opponents and online commentators for defamation. Singapore keeps tight controls of domestic media and adopted a 'fake news' law last year that critics said could further erode free speech in the wealthy city-state. The government says it does not curb legitimate criticism or free speech.

Lee last took the stand in 2015 to answer questions from a blogger he had sued for implicating him in impropriety over the management of funds in Singapore's mandatory retirement savings scheme. In a twist ahead of this week's trial, Leong's lawyer Lim Tean, who heads a small opposition party that unsuccessfully competed in this year's election, was arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust.

Lim said the arrest was politically motivated, which the police denied, and he was released before the hearing.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Ineos-Grenadiers' Thomas out of Giro with fractured pelvis

Ineos-Grenadiers team leader Geraint Thomas has pulled out of cyclings Giro dItalia after suffering a fractured pelvis in a crash early on the third stage on Monday, his team said.The Welshman tumbled to the ground in the neutral zone befor...

EU reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in real time

The European health regulator is reviewing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in real time, days after launching a similar assessment process for AstraZenecas vaccine.The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Tuesday ...

3 scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology finds

The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose for black hole discovery and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy. It is common for several scientists ...

Cast thanks fans for keeping 'Mirzapur' relevant, promises more intense second season

The primary cast of Amazon Prime Videos Mirzapur 2, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma on Tuesday shared details about the much-anticipated second season of the crime drama, which they believe has been made spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020