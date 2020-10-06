Girl raped in Gorakhpur, 1 held

A deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said. The 18-year-old girl was sleeping when Pintu Prasad entered her house at a village in Chauri Chaura area on Monday afternoon. He covered the girl's face and raped her, according to the police.

Her sister-in-law, who was taking a bath, heard some noise and came out, but Prasad pushed her and managed to escape from the spot. She informed the family members when they reached home from work around 6 pm, an officer said. The accused was arrested Tuesday and a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Chauri Chaura police station inspector Promod Kumar Tripathi said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the inspector added. PTI CORR ABN HMB.