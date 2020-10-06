Left Menu
3 held for duping people on pretext of exchanging US dollars for rupees at lower rates

The men would offer US dollars in exchange for India rupees at a reduced rate but would not allow their victims time to check the currency notes, they said. On September 8, Sarai Rohilla police received a complaint from a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Vijay Dahiya, that he had had been duped by a man who had offered him US dollars at a lower rate, said Anto Alphonse, the deputy commissioner of police (north).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:32 IST
Delhi police arrested three men who allegedly duped people of their money by promising to give them US dollars at lower exchange rates, officials said Tuesday. The men would offer US dollars in exchange for India rupees at a reduced rate but would not allow their victims time to check the currency notes, they said.

On September 8, Sarai Rohilla police received a complaint from a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Vijay Dahiya, that he had had been duped by a man who had offered him US dollars at a lower rate, said Anto Alphonse, the deputy commissioner of police (north). The man called Dahiya to Inderlok and exchanged USD 5,000 for Rs 3 lakh, which was nearly 67,000 less than the actual exchange value of the dollars.

When Dahiya checked the bag handed to him by the accused, he realised it was full of soap covers and newspaper rolls under only one layer of US dollars, Alphonse said. Another similar incident was reported to police on September 29.

Dharmender Singh, a resident of Rohini, was duped of Rs 61,270, police said. During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage of the area Dahiya said he had met the accused and found the registration number of the motorcycle used by the accused. They also identified other members of the gang, including a woman.

Police then traced the vehicle and arrested the accused and his two associates. They are looking for other members of the gang. Police recovered USD 150 and Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs 1 lakh deposited in savings bank account of one of the accused. They also recovered three mobile phones and the motorcycle.

They identified the arrested persons as Rohit Kumar (19), Azizul Khan (26) and Raju Sheikh (20). They have been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)..

