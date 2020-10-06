Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahadayi dispute: Goa files contempt plea in SC against K'taka

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for allegedly diverting the Mahadayi river water despite the matter being sub-judice.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:53 IST
Mahadayi dispute: Goa files contempt plea in SC against K'taka

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for allegedly diverting the Mahadayi river water despite the matter being sub-judice. The two states are locked in a dispute over sharing of the river's water, considered as the lifeline of Goa.

Goa has accused Karnataka of carrying out construction to divert the river water without authorisation. The Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018 gave its award on distribution of the Mahadayi river water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, but it was challenged by the three states in the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant on Tuesday said, "Contempt petition has been filed in the Honble Supreme Court today against Karnataka for illegal diversion of #Mhadei water. We will continue to fight for our our right." On Monday, Sawant told reporters that Karnataka had diverted the water despite Goa and others party to the dispute filing special leave petitions in the apex court. "We will file a contempt petition against Karnataka in the Supreme Court with proof, including video evidence, to prove it has diverted water," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Goa Shiv Sena unit said the ruling BJP should take to task its own leaders who have been allegedly compromising on the Mahadayi water diversion issue..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC adjourns to Oct 13 plea of Sushant's sisters to quash FIR against them

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 13 hearing on a petition filed by the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical p...

Rs 1 cr worth ganja seized in Ghaziabad; one held

About 650 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 1 crore was seized here and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a secret information, Kavi Nagar police team on Monday intercepted a canter t...

Indian IT services growth set for comeback in 2021, pandemic to fuel digital spends: Fitch Ratings

The Indian IT services sector is expected to return to high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 galvanised by higher demand for digital transformation after a flattish 2020, according to Fitch Ratings. In a new report titled Spotlight ...

UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections

The United Arab Emirates, with a population of around 9.9 million people, surpassed 100,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday. The UAE, whose tally stands at 100,794 infections and 421 deaths, has seen the number of daily new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020