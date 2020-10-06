J-K Lt Guv pays tributes to soldier killed in Pakistani shelling

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army who was killed in Monday's unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, an official spokesperson said. Saluting the courage and valour of the valiant soldiers, the Lt Governor said the brave Army personnel are serving the nation with utmost dedication and determination.

“The nation will remain indebted to brave hearts like Subedar Sukhdev Singh, who made supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and ensure a safe and secure environment for our citizens," Sinha said. The Lt governor expressed solidarity with the family members of the soldier and prayed for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson said.