Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Lt Guv pays tributes to soldier killed in Pakistani shelling

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army who was killed in Monday's unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, an official spokesperson said. The Lt governor expressed solidarity with the family members of the soldier and prayed for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:47 IST
J-K Lt Guv pays tributes to soldier killed in Pakistani shelling

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army who was killed in Monday's unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, an official spokesperson said. Saluting the courage and valour of the valiant soldiers, the Lt Governor said the brave Army personnel are serving the nation with utmost dedication and determination.

“The nation will remain indebted to brave hearts like Subedar Sukhdev Singh, who made supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and ensure a safe and secure environment for our citizens," Sinha said. The Lt governor expressed solidarity with the family members of the soldier and prayed for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Centre formed opinion to file appeal against acquittals in 2G scam cases: CBI to HC

The CBI Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the trial court verdict acquitting all accused including former telecom minister A Raja in the 2G spectrum allocation cases was decided to be challenged as an opinion was received that it is ...

UK's Johnson promises lower deposits to boost home ownership

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Tuesday to make it easier for first-time homebuyers to take out a mortgage, in an effort to overturn disgraceful low rates of homeownership among young people.We need now to take forward one o...

Poland's ruling party leader joins revamped government

Polands president has formally sworn in a reshuffled government in which the leader of the main ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, becomes deputy prime minister, after years of forging the nations politics from outside the Cabinet. Kaczynski...

JCO's daughter expresses resolve to join Army to fulfill her father's dream

Amid wails and cries of her mother and other relatives, 14-year-old Tanvi Rajput -- daughter of Junior Commissioned Officer JCO Sukhdev Singh -- fought back tears and expressed her resolve to join the Army to fulfill her fathers dream. Patr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020