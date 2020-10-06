Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only Rs 6.78 lakh recovered by CBI from our premises during

It said the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh (approx) and several incriminating documents, including property documents, bank related information and computer hard disk. "I also would like to clarify that the CBI has accounted for a total cash of Rs. 6.78 lakhs between my brothers and my premises," Suresh said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:09 IST
Only Rs 6.78 lakh recovered by CBI from our premises during

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh on Tuesday claimed that only Rs 6.78 lakh was recovered from their residences by the CBI, a day after the central agency said searches at their premises and others led to seizure of Rs 57 lakh cash. Suresh, also the Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, even asked the investigating agency to clarify about the remaining Rs 50.22 lakhs, saying "it was not found and accounted for in our premises".

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets. It said the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh (approx) and several incriminating documents, including property documents, bank related information and computer hard disk.

"I also would like to clarify that the CBI has accounted for a total cash of Rs. 6.78 lakhs between my brothers and my premises," Suresh said. "In my Delhi residence cash of Rs 1.57 lakh, my brother's residence in Bengaluru cash of Rs 1.71 Lakh, his home office in Bengaluru cash of Rs 3.5 lakh was accounted for," he said, in a series of tweets.

Suresh added that no cash was shown as seized from the residence of him here and his brother's in Delhi. Later in the day, Shivakumar told reporters that officials have not taken anything from his mother's place, while some papers have been taken from their Delhi residences, and certain documents from his co-brother Shashi Kumar's place.

"I'm also told Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from my friend Sachin Narayan, who is into liquor and hotel business. He was not able to deposit the money in the bank because of Sunday. I have not been able to talk to him yet," he said.

Stating that he was ready to release the 'panchnama' (a written record) of what was recovered from his premises, Shivakumar said, "people like us who are in politics, cannot keep things in secrecy". "This is a raid on me and my house, it's an FIR on me, none of their (friends and family) names are in it, I'm not sure if there are separate cases registered against them," he added.

On Monday itself, while responding to the CBI's claim of Rs 57 lakh cash recovery, Shivakumar had he was answerable only to what was in house. Responding to a question regarding reports that one of his personal assistants was allegedly hit by officials during the searches, Shivakumar said, he has been informed about it but added he will speak on the matter only after properly inquiring into.

"I will check it up properly, because my PA was weeping... as I did not want anything untoward like what happened with Ramesh, PA to former Deputy CM Parameshwara, (who committed suicide after IT raids on properties linked to his boss last year). So I did not take it up in a hurry in front of others.

... I was quiet, I will talk to him," the KPCC chief said. However, his brother Suresh complimented the CBI officials for their "professional conduct" during the searches at his premises and that of his brother "without any harassment".

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said he has not received any summons yet. "They may issue one." Shivakumar had on Monday termed the CBI searches as "politically motivated" and said he would not bow down to "conspiracies or pressure tactics to shut him up". He was arrested on September 23 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and was lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi in judicial custody before being released a month later on bail granted by the Delhi High Court.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Demare wins stage four of Giro, Sagan second again

Frenchman Arnaud Demare edged out Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro dItalia on Tuesday, the final stage in Sicily.The last 30km of the 140km stage were flat, offering opportunities for the top sp...

Govt reviving vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables in Kashmir

The Central government is trying to revive the vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables in Kashmir, in a bid to educate farmers and produce quality and cost-effective yield. With the help of these low-cost vermicompost units, farm...

Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.One...

Darbar Move: Civil secretariat to close in Srinagar on Oct 30

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, will close here on October 30 and reopen in winter capital Jammu on November 9 as part of the biannual Darbar Move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020