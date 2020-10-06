One arrested for killing man in incident of road rage in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old accountant inside a moving car in east Delhi's Preet Vihar in an incident of road rage, police said on Tuesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Aman Singh alias Vinod, (24), a resident of Dakshinpuri in Ambedkar Nagar, they said. According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 24 and 25, when Somesh Chhabra, his cousin Shivam Dua and their friend Rahul Sharma had gone out for a ride and were returning home to Shahdara from a mall in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Aman and his friends, who were on their motorcycle and scooty, were driving rashly in a zigzag manner and Chhabra, who was driving an I-20 car honked twice to caution them. But the accused got irritated and fired at the occupants of the car, the police said. Co-accused Govind, who was pillion-riding the scooty, pulled out his pistol and fired at Shivam Dua, who was in the front side passenger seat of the car. Dua sustained serious injury in his neck.

In the meanwhile, Aman, who was a pillion rider on motorcycle, also fired at Chhabra who died, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Aman was arrested on Monday after the police got specific input that he was likely to visit district park Kondli to meet his associate. A sophisticated pistol along with four live cartridges and one scooter used in commission of crime was recovered from him, he said.

"During investigation, the accused disclosed that in the intervening night of June 24-25 June this year, he along with his associates had killed an occupant of I-20 car, near Khadkhari mor flyover in an incident of road rage," the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway..