Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koregaon-Bhima panel gets final extension till Dec 31, 2020

The Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission, probing the January 1, 2018 violence around Koregaon Bhima village in Maharashtra's Pune district, was on Tuesday given the "final" extension till December 31, 2020 to submit its report, by the state government.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:32 IST
Koregaon-Bhima panel gets final extension till Dec 31, 2020

The Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission, probing the January 1, 2018 violence around Koregaon Bhima village in Maharashtra's Pune district, was on Tuesday given the "final" extension till December 31, 2020 to submit its report, by the state government. This will be the seventh extension being granted to the commission.

"The previous extension was given to the commission till April 8, 2020, however, due to the lockdown in the state, further extension was under consideration. The home department has now granted the seventh and final extension till December 31, 2020, to the commission and asked it submit its report," the home department said in a notification. Commission secretary V V Palnitkar said they had written to the state government requesting to hold the notification till December and take the decision as per the future COVID-19 situation.

"Even if we decide to resume our work by following social distancing norms, it would not be possible in a court room in Mumbai," he told PTI. Palnitkar said several staff members of the commission are above 60 years of age and it would bedifficult for them to travel in local trains.

"It would not be feasible for witnesses to come to Mumbai and appear before the commission," he said. The Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case is now heard in the special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Mumbai.

Violence had broken out near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018. Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces, which included Dalit soldiers over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.

The police had claimed that provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, led to the violence and Maoists were behind the conclave. They later arrested several Left-leaning activists including Telugu poet Varavara Rao and activist Sudha Bharadwaj for alleged links to Maoists.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. extends probe into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday extended by two years the mandate of investigators who have documented executions, disappearances and torture in Venezuela that they say may amount to crimes against humanity httpswww.reute...

EIB and Ukraine sign €300m loan to improve energy efficiency of public buildings

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine signed a 300 million loan to improve the energy efficiency of some 1 000 public-owned buildings, including schools, cultural centres, ki...

Bulgadhi village sanitised as many people visited it after Hathras incident

Bulgadhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh was sanitised after multiple visits by various organisations and political leaders following the alleged gangrape as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Mayor of Hathras Ashish Sharma...

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out Shreyas Gopal 228. Rajasthan Royals 13610 in 18.1 overs Buttler 70 Bumrah 420...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020