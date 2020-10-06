CAT notices to MP govt, Centre over top cop's suspension
The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here on Tuesday issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre on a petition filed by IPS officer Purshottam Sharma challenging his suspension over alleged wife beating, his counsel said. The bench issued notices to the state government and the Centre, Manoj Sharma said. The matter is listed for further hearing on November 5, he added..PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:50 IST
The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here on Tuesday issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre on a petition filed by IPS officer Purshottam Sharma challenging his suspension over alleged wife beating, his counsel said. The state government suspended Purshottam Sharma on September 29 from the post of special director general after a video surfaced purportedly showing him beating his wife after she confronted him at the house of a news anchor with a regional channel.
The IPS officer has challenged his suspension on ground the government took the decision without considering his reply filed in response to a show-cause notice served to him, his counsel Manoj Sharma said. Though the petitioner promptly replied to the show- cause notice served to him by the government, he was suspended without considering his reply, the counsel said.
The petition came up for hearing before a CAT bench consisting of Judicial Member RS Thakur and Administrative Member Naini Jayaseelan, he said. The bench issued notices to the state government and the Centre, Manoj Sharma said.
The matter is listed for further hearing on November 5, he added.
