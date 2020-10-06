Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 arrested in call centre raid for duping man over installing mobile tower

Thirteen people were arrested for allegedly cheating a man over installing a mobile phone tower in his house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:50 IST
13 arrested in call centre raid for duping man over installing mobile tower

Thirteen people were arrested for allegedly cheating a man over installing a mobile phone tower in his house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made from a call centre in Salt Lake Sector V near Kolkata, they said.

The call centre was raided after Rabindranath Pal lodged a complaint with Magrahat police station in South 24 Parganas district on Monday, saying that he was cheated of around Rs 1 lakh. A huge number of mobile phones, computers, duplicate stamps of banks, official papers were seized in the raid, a police officer said.

It appears that these people are a part of an inter- state racket, he added. Following the recovery of documents in the raid, the police team contacted several people across the country who have been cheated, he said.

The officer said that the police will speak to them during the course of the investigation. Pal, a resident of Makhaltila Hotor, was told that a mobile phone tower will be installed on the premises of his house and he would get Rs 25,000 per month as rent, the officer said.

He was also promised a job, police said. In multiple tranches, the accused took around Rs 1 lakh from him on various grounds, they said.

Later, they cancelled the contract without returning the money, police said..

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dive after Trump halts talks on coronavirus relief legislation

Wall Street promptly reversed solid gains late Tuesday, plunging into negative territory after President Donald Trump announced he was halting talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 elections.All three major U.S. sto...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls 2% after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks

U.S. stocks fell sharply and were down more than 2 in late afternoon trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.Stoc...

POLL-Democrat Cunningham appears to lead Republican Tillis in North Carolina - Reuters/Ipsos

Democratic Senate challenger Cal Cunningham appears to lead incumbent Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina, according to a ReutersIpsos poll taken as the news broke of Tillis COVID-19 diagnosis and a scandal involving Cunningham.Democratic...

US court: Iran owes USD 1.4B over ex-FBI agent presumed dead

A US judge has ordered Iran to pay USD 1.45 billion to the family of a former FBI agent believed to have been kidnapped by the Islamic Republic while on an unauthorized CIA mission to an Iranian island in 2007. The judgment this month comes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020