13 arrested in call centre raid for duping man over installing mobile tower

Thirteen people were arrested for allegedly cheating a man over installing a mobile phone tower in his house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made from a call centre in Salt Lake Sector V near Kolkata, they said.

The call centre was raided after Rabindranath Pal lodged a complaint with Magrahat police station in South 24 Parganas district on Monday, saying that he was cheated of around Rs 1 lakh. A huge number of mobile phones, computers, duplicate stamps of banks, official papers were seized in the raid, a police officer said.

It appears that these people are a part of an inter- state racket, he added. Following the recovery of documents in the raid, the police team contacted several people across the country who have been cheated, he said.

The officer said that the police will speak to them during the course of the investigation. Pal, a resident of Makhaltila Hotor, was told that a mobile phone tower will be installed on the premises of his house and he would get Rs 25,000 per month as rent, the officer said.

He was also promised a job, police said. In multiple tranches, the accused took around Rs 1 lakh from him on various grounds, they said.

Later, they cancelled the contract without returning the money, police said..