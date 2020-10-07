Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 14-yr-old Dalit girl killed by father, brother after she became pregnant

"The matter came to light on Tuesday when villagers found the body of a girl with its head cut off in Dulhapur village in Sidhauli area and informed the police," Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI on Wednesday. "During the probe it was found that she was six months pregnant and they suspected that she had relationship with someone.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:44 IST
UP: 14-yr-old Dalit girl killed by father, brother after she became pregnant

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly killed by her father with the help of her elder brother after she became pregnant and refused to tell them who was the father of the child. "The matter came to light on Tuesday when villagers found the body of a girl with its head cut off in Dulhapur village in Sidhauli area and informed the police," Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI on Wednesday.

"During the probe it was found that she was six months pregnant and they suspected that she had relationship with someone. Prima facie it appeared to be case of honour killing and the father of the girl was interrogated, the SP said. The accused told police that the girl was killed on September 24 but family did not approach the police, they said. The SP said that according to victim's father his daughter was pregnant and when he asked her about the man responsible, "she did not disclose his name due to which he strangulated her".

The SP said the accused wanted to marry his daughter to the man with whom she was in a relationship. After killing his daughter, he disposed of the body near a 'nullah' (drain) after cutting its head, the SP added.

Her brother fled from the spot after the incident, while her father was arrested.  "The girl's elder brother is also involved in the murder and we have booked both of them under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence)," a local police spokesman said. The police is also trying to identify the person responsible for the girl's pregnancy, he said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Over 93,500 data science jobs vacant in India: Study

Over 93,500 data science jobs were vacant in India at the end of August 2020, a study conducted by EdTech company Great Learning said. Despite COVID 19, the enthusiasm and optimism around the analytics function continues to remain high with...

Shaheen Bagh protest: Occupying public spaces not acceptable, says SC

Occupying public places for protests is not acceptable and areas like Shaheen Bagh -- which had seen prolonged anti-CAA demonstrations starting December last year -- cannot be occupied indefinitely, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday. It s...

Australia expects COVID-19 vaccination is still a year away

Australia considered a rollout of a coronavirus vaccine no sooner than mid-2021 a best-case scenario in its pandemic planning that would save the economy tens of billions of dollars, the treasurer said on Wednesday. The Treasury and Health ...

Russian on trial accused of state-ordered Berlin execution Russian

A Russian man accused of the downtown Berlin daylight murder of a Georgian on Moscows orders was going on trial Wednesday, in a case that has contributed to growing friction between Germany and Russia. Vadim K., alias Vadim S., is accused o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020