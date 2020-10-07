Left Menu
How can govt claim it has no info on Mallya extradition: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Centre for telling the Supreme Court that it is unaware of 'secret' ongoing proceedings in the UK which are delaying fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition to India. It also said it is not aware of the secret ongoing proceedings against Mallya as the Indian government is not party to the process.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Centre for telling the Supreme Court that it is unaware of 'secret' ongoing proceedings in the UK which are delaying fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition to India. Liquor baron Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and is presently in the UK.

The Centre on Monday told the court that Mallya cannot be extradited till a separate legal process in the UK, which is 'judicial and confidential in nature' is resolved. It also said it is not aware of the secret ongoing proceedings against Mallya as the Indian government is not party to the process. "The government says no data is available when the Opposition demands any information. Government lawyers say not aware when the court demands details. How many times and in how many cases is the government going to say 'don't know'," an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

"The government machinery claims to know each and every details of an actor's suicide, Bollywood's drugs connection and the alleged conspiracy behind the Hathras case, but claims it is not aware of action in case of Mallya, who has swindled India of thousands of crores of rupees," it said. PTI ENM VT VT VT

