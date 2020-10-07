Left Menu
PIL against 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act: HC seeks govt response

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:05 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on an inter-faith couple's plea challenging the provision of issuing a public notice to invite objections to marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA)

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Law and Delhi government seeking their stand on the petition which contends that the 30-day notice period discourages inter-faith couples from getting married

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, appearing for the couple, said no such provision is there under the personal laws with regard to same-faith marriages.

