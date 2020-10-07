Nigeria: ASUU demands resignation of Education Minister Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on October 6 has come hard on the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, urging him to resign as minister and engage in farming, according to a news report by This Day.

The union described the statement credited to the minister that striking lecturers should consider farming as an alternative profession as a reflection of his shallow understanding of the academic profession and the low premium that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration placed on education.

The minister while participating in a program on ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspaper, had suggested farming to the lecturers, who are currently on strike, insisting that they cannot dictate how they should be paid by their employers.

But ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, in a statement issued yesterday, said the minister has displayed his naivety on educational matters.

