Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quad group to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive and open Indo-Pacific: Aus FM

"To this end, we emphasised the importance of quality infrastructure investment as a driver of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic growth, which will be critical to supporting the region's economic recovery," she said. Payne said the ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation with other countries "including in the Mekong sub-region" - in a sign that the four nations are looking to deepen their alliance with China's neighbour Vietnam..

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:55 IST
Quad group to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive and open Indo-Pacific: Aus FM

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that the Quad group, including India, Japan and the US, would deepen cooperation among the member countries to work together to promote an inclusive and open Indo-Pacific as well as support COVID-19 recovery. In an official statement issued on Tuesday after attending the 2nd QUAD ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Payne said the group agreed to work better together on protecting critical technology and minerals, to uphold maritime security in the region, co-operate on countering cyber attacks, terrorism and disinformation.

Payne, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in the first in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of the 'Quad' hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. It took place in the backdrop of China's aggressive military behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to working together, and with regional countries, to support COVID-19 recovery and promote a stable, resilient and inclusive Indo-Pacific," Payne said. Payne said the group reiterated the commitment to supporting Indo-Pacific countries in managing the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, and also agreed that access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines would be a critical factor not only to save lives but also to drive regional economic recovery.

She noted that the strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific was becoming more complex and that the pressure on the rules, norms and institutions that underpinned stability had the potential to undermine recovery. "We emphasised that, especially during a pandemic, it was vital that states work to ease tensions and avoid exacerbating long-standing disputes, work to counter disinformation, and refrain from malicious cyberspace activity. Ministers reiterated that states cannot assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)" she said.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years. Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

The South China Sea and the East China Sea are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources. They are also vital to global trade. "We agreed to enhance cooperation to promote a strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific, and work to support a region of resilient and sovereign states that engage each other on the basis of rules, norms and international law'' Payne said, adding that ministers underscored their strong support for ASEAN centrality, and the important role of ASEAN and ASEAN-led architecture, particularly the East Asia Summit, in supporting regional stability and recovery.

The ministers agreed on the importance of the principles set out in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific in guiding the region out of the COVID-19 crisis and shaping the post-pandemic regional order, she said. Quad countries will continue to deepen cooperation in areas including maritime security, cyber affairs and critical technology, critical minerals, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the Australian foreign minister said.

Ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening the resilience of regional supply chains, key cyber-enabled systems and critical infrastructure. "To this end, we emphasised the importance of quality infrastructure investment as a driver of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic growth, which will be critical to supporting the region's economic recovery," she said.

Payne said the ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation with other countries "including in the Mekong sub-region" - in a sign that the four nations are looking to deepen their alliance with China's neighbour Vietnam..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn could give authorities excessive powers to pry into the lives of c...

FTSE 100 drops as oil prices fall on U.S. stimulus worries; Tesco jumps

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, as a fall in oil prices following U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a U.S. stimulus knocked energy stocks, while Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales....

Number of people injured in protests in Kyrgyzstan tops 900: Health Ministry

The number of people injured in the protests in Kyrgyzstan has reached 911, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.The ministry previously said that the protests against the results of the parliamentary vote left almost 700 people, including...

NEWSMAKER-Kuwait's new crown prince is a security czar who shunned limelight

Kuwaits crown prince in waiting, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, is a forceful figure who steered clear of political battles and public roles and spent much of his career helping build the Gulf Arab states security and defence apparatus.Cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020