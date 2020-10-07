Left Menu
After blast in northwest Syria town, U.S. says rise in attacks troubling

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:53 IST
After blast in northwest Syria town, U.S. says rise in attacks troubling
The United States on Wednesday said it was troubled by a recent rise in attacks in Syria, a day after a blast in the northwest town of al-Bab killed at least 11 people.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in al-Bab yesterday," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that other reports indicated more than 20 people were killed. "We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months."

