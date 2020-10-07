Zimbabwe to punish citizens who communicate with foreign govt. and harm national interests

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that Zimbabwe is crafting a law that will punish citizens who communicate with foreign governments and harm national interests, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

A senior government official on Sunday said the new Patriot Bill was at an advanced stage.

The proposed law will criminalize corresponding with a foreign government without approval, making false statements that harm the country, and conniving with hostile foreign governments to harm the country.

"The Bill is premised on the constitutional provision on the foreign policy of our country, which values the promotion and protection of the national interests of Zimbabwe," Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Virginia Mabhiza told state-controlled media.

"It is the duty of the state to engage other sovereign nations on issues pertaining to foreign nations and not self-serving citizens.

"Private citizens will have to avoid conduct such as traveling to foreign countries as self-appointed ambassadors, meeting foreign officials to undermine the national interest."

President Mnangagwa's government says the proposed law is inspired by the United States' Logan Act.

For years, the ruling Zanu PF has accused the opposition of campaigning for Western sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has been under targeted sanctions from the US, the European Union, and other Western countries for over a decade for allegedly rigging elections and violating human rights.

Since taking over from long-serving strongman Robert Mugabe in a military coup in 2017, President Mnangagwa has been pushing for re-engagement with the international community.

The 77-year-old ruler, however, has little to show for his efforts, as western countries continue to shun his government, citing lack of reforms.