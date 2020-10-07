Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Three more held in Rs 3,500-crore Bike Bot scam case

"He also worked as a director in the company which has duped lakhs of people on the pretext of investment scheme," they said. The Noida-registered Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (GIPL) company had in 2018 come out with the multi-level marketing scheme "Bike Bot" and lured investors with a promise to double returns in a year, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:14 IST
UP: Three more held in Rs 3,500-crore Bike Bot scam case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three more people, including a retired Army man, wanted in the Rs 3,500-crore 'Bike Bot' scam case have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Wednesday. They have been identified as Karanpal Singh, who retired from the Army in 2009, former Bike Bot director Sachin Bhati and his brother Pawan Bhati, the officials said.

Sachin Bhati and Pawan Bhati were held by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) around 10 pm on Tuesday near Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Singh was held 15 minutes later in Ghaziabad by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Meerut Police, they said. "Sachin Bhati and Pawan Bhati are accused in the Bike Bot scam. Sachin had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. The Noida unit of STF had got a tip off about the duo visiting their village in Dadri and were arrested," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

Singh, a resident of Ganga Sagar Defence Colony in Meerut, had joined Bike Bot in 2017 after coming in contact with Sanjay Bhati, according to the officials. "He also worked as a director in the company which has duped lakhs of people on the pretext of investment scheme," they said.

The Noida-registered Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (GIPL) company had in 2018 come out with the multi-level marketing scheme "Bike Bot" and lured investors with a promise to double returns in a year, the police said. They sought Rs 62,100 in investment for a motorcycle taxi and assured monthly returns besides doubling the investment amount in just one year but failed to deliver on the promise.

The firm has duped around 2.25 lakh investors to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore across UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, according to a police estimate. Around a dozen people, including Bike Bot boss Sanjay Bhati, have been arrested so far, the police said.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020