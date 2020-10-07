Left Menu
Valmiki community body moves HC on behalf of Hathras’ ‘gang-rape’ victims’ kin

A Valmiki community organisation has moved the Allahabad High Court claiming that the Hathras administration is keeping the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim confined to their house and not allowing them to move freely and meet people.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Valmiki community organisation has moved the Allahabad High Court claiming that the Hathras administration is keeping the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim confined to their house and not allowing them to move freely and meet people. The petitioner organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat, claimed in its petition that it has approached the court on behalf of the victim's family members.

The petition also names the victim's father, mother and her brothers as plaintiff. The lawsuit alleged that the victim's family members were illegally confined in their house by the district administration and were not allowed to meet anyone. The petition also specifically alleged the violation of the Dalit family's Fundamental Rights of freedom of movement and the freedom of speech and expression by the Hathras district administration.

Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat national general secretary Surender Kumar averred that he was approached by the family members of the victim over the telephone and he had filed the petition on behalf of them.

