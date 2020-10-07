Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 criminals held, weapons seized in Nashik

Police on Wednesday arrested 20 criminals and seized weapons, including firearms, in a massive combing operation here in Maharashtra, an official said. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST
20 criminals held, weapons seized in Nashik
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Police on Wednesday arrested 20 criminals and seized weapons, including firearms, in a massive combing operation here in Maharashtra, an official said. Over 500 police personnel, 35 inspectors and 75 others officials raided 31 places in various parts of the city in the two-hour drive from 4 am to 6 am, he said.

Police seized a country-made pistol, five bullets, ten swords, sickles, choppers and knives, the official said. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prime accused in police recruitment examination paper leak

Retired Assam DIG P K Dutta, a prime accused in the police recruitment examination paper leak, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for six days. Dutta, who was absconding since the paper was leaked, was detained at the ...

C'garh: Cops exhume girl's body months after her 'gangrape'

Over two months after a teenage girl committed suicide following her alleged rape by five persons in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, police on Wednesday exhumed her body buried by her family on the outskirts of their village, a senior o...

APTEL upholds MERC order on compensation for Adani Power arm

Adani Power on Wednesday said power tribunal APTEL has upheld an order of electricity regulator MERC for compensation for non-availability of coal for its arm Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd APML. Appellate Tribunal of Electricity APTEL has is...

Fertiliser use is fuelling climate-warming nitrous oxide emissions -study

The rising use of nitrogen-based fertilisers is driving up global emissions of nitrous oxide, a lesser-known greenhouse gas, complicating efforts to limit climate change, scientists reported in a study on Wednesday.Most of the focus in curb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020