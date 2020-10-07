Left Menu
17-year-old 'gang-raped' by two men in Jharkhand

A teenaged girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men, one of them her friend, in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a police officer said on Wednesday.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A teenaged girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men, one of them her friend, in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a police officer said on Wednesday. According to her complaint, she had gone out for a walk with her friend in Baghbeda area on Tuesday, and had no clue that another person would be waiting there for them.

The 17-year-old girl alleged that the two took turns to rape her, and left her on a nearby road. She also said that they threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal.

The girl managed to reach nearby DB road on foot, where locals spotted her and informed the police. An FIR has been registered in the case, and police were trying to trace the duo. Four others have been detained to find out about their whereabouts, the officer said.

The girl has been sent to a local hospital for medical examination, he added.

