BSF DG meets Hemant Soren in CM's official residence

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren here on Wednesday and discussed various issues, an official statement said. Asthana met Soren briefly at the CM's official residence on Kanke road, it said.

Among others, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi, DIG PSO Rajesh Kumar were present at the meeting. The statement, however, did not say what transpired in the meeting.