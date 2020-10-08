Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNSC should not be misused with 'retaliatory intent' to name innocent civilians as terrorists: India

The UN Security Council should not be misused by countries with "retaliatory intent to name innocent civilians as terrorist" without credible evidence by invoking non-transparent working methods and procedures, India has said, referring to Pakistan's failed attempt to get four Indian nationals listed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:01 IST
UNSC should not be misused with 'retaliatory intent' to name innocent civilians as terrorists: India

The UN Security Council should not be misused by countries with "retaliatory intent to name innocent civilians as terrorist" without credible evidence by invoking non-transparent working methods and procedures, India has said, referring to Pakistan's failed attempt to get four Indian nationals listed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. Pakistan had submitted the names of Indian nationals Angara Appaji, Gobinda Patnaik, Ajoy Mistry and Venumadhav Dongara for designation under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. However, Pakistan’s attempt was thwarted last month after the US, the UK, France, Germany and Belgium blocked the move in the Council to list Appaji and Patnaik. According to sources, no evidence was given by Pakistan in its case to get the individuals listed. Similarly, an earlier attempt by Pakistan to list Mistry and Dongara was blocked by the Council around June/July. "We believe that UN Security Council continues to be an effective forum for the maintenance of international peace and security and combating terrorism.

"However, it should also be ensured that the forum is not misused by countries with retaliatory intent to name innocent civilians as terrorist without credible evidence by invoking non-transparent working methods and procedures,” First Secretary and Legal Adviser in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Yedla Umasankar said on Tuesday at the 6th Committee of the UN General Assembly on 'Measures to eliminate international terrorism'. Without naming Pakistan, he said, “India has been and continues to be a victim of terrorism sponsored across our borders. We have had firsthand experience of the cruel link between transnational organised crime and terrorism." Umashankar said India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and no cause whatsoever or grievance can justify terrorism, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

"Our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists and disrupt terror organisations/networks, but should also identify/hold accountable and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups," he said. Umasankar said the fight against terrorism has to be unrelenting and across all fronts and the flow of resources to terror linked entities needs to be completely stopped by collective inter-state efforts.

“The international community cannot and should not be selective in dealing with the terrorists groups or in dismantling terror infrastructure. India strongly condemns direct or indirect financial assistance provided by some States to terrorist groups and/or individuals members thereof,” he said. India also called on the need to work together to expose and destroy the linkages that exist between terrorists and their supporters. “We need an international mechanism to ensure accountability and justice, enhanced dialogue and broaden understanding amongst member states,” Umasankar said.

While the threat emanating from international terrorism is looming large, the inability of the UN to agree on a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism remains “one of the most glaring shortcomings" in the international legislative framework, which could have boosted enforcement efforts to destroy safe havens of terrorists, their financial flows and their support networks, he noted. Umasankar also underscored the importance and need for early finalisation and conclusion of the draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), which will reflect the international community's commitment to cooperate in combating terrorism. He said with advancement in technology and an over flowing cyber world, terrorists are gaining access to infinite resources of “DO IT YOURSELF” kits on issues ranging from making bombs to executing, beheadings besides securing communications and flow of funds. “The proponents and perpetrators of these nefarious acts cleverly adopt emerging technologies for furthering their ideologies and accomplishing their evil acts,” Umasankar said. Asserting that the only effective way to tackle terrorism is by way of concerted international cooperation and genuine collaboration among the States, Umasankar said combined international efforts by way of extradition, prosecution, information exchange and capacity building go a long way in countering the menace of terrorism which is threatening the global community.

Umasankar said normative efforts at the United Nations need to be coordinated through collaboration with other fora like Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He said the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) being discussed by the UN General Assembly over the last decade has resulted in little impact on the ground. He also stressed that while making every effort to combat terrorism, the UN and its member states should consider the rights of victims of terrorism and obligation of states towards the victims of terrorism under international law. “A vast majority of victims of terrorism are often women and children. It’s high time for us to try and strengthen efforts to achieve the objective of putting in place a global legal framework in the form of CCIT to counter a global scourge. This will provide a legal basis for global fight against terrorism as all member states will have a multilateral platform to counter terrorism,” Umasankar said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Regeneron antibodies in demand after Trump treatment, doctors seek more dataPatients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs after U.S. President Donald Trump...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Paris Hilton reveals details of troubled past in documentaryParis Hilton has gone from reality star to businesswoman and now activist. The television personality alleges in her ne...

Ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache will transform IAF: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force. On the occasion of Air Force Day,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020