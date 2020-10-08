Delhi Police arrests 4 wanted criminals after exchange of fire

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday arrested four wanted criminals following an exchange of fire in northwest Delhi's Rohini, officials said. The accused -- Sonu Mitraun (23), Amit (26), Rohit (23), and Ravinder Yadav (31) -- were injured during the exchange of fire. They belong to the Kala Jhatri Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, they said.

"Our team received information that criminals of a gang wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, firing, extortion, and robbery in Delhi and NCR area would be coming to Rohini from Haryana to eliminate their rivals. A trap was laid on Khera Gaon to Sector 26 Rohini," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. At around 3:30 am, the gang members were spotted coming in a car from Kera Gaon's side. They were signaled to stop, but they tried to escape. The police team, however, managed to block their way, he said. Later, they whipped out firearms and started firing at the police party. They fired three bullet rounds. However, none of the policemen were injured, the officer said. "A total of 22 rounds of bullets were fired by the criminals, while the police party fired 28 rounds of bullets from their weapons," a police official said.

All the four accused sustained bullet injuries. They were overpowered by the police and taken to BSA hospital, Rohini, the DCP said. Four automatic pistols with 50 live cartridges, two countrymade pistols with 10 live cartridges, three high-quality bulletproof jackets, and three high-quality head bulletproof were seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

Their vehicle has also been seized and legal proceeding has been initiated in the matter, they added.