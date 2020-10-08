Indonesia police use tear gas, water cannon to disperse protests - witness

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators on Thursday amid clashes in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on a third day of protests and strikes, amid anger over a controversial new jobs law, a Reuters witness said.

The police sought to disperse hundreds of shouting demonstrators after stones were thrown. Protesters had gathered in several points in central Jakarta.

The "omnibus" jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands across the world's fourth-most populous nation take to the streets to denounce legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

