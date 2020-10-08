Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt holds meet on sugar industry issues; Pawar attends

Officials from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), State Co-operative Bank and representatives of the sugar union were also in attendance. "We mainly discussed three issues in the meeting viz.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:50 IST
Maha govt holds meet on sugar industry issues; Pawar attends
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra co-operation department on Thursday held a meeting here to discuss issues faced by the sugar industry in the state. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who attended the meeting, said financial assistance to sugar factories and for enthanol projects were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil were present in the meeting. Officials from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), State Co-operative Bank and representatives of the sugar union were also in attendance.

"We mainly discussed three issues in the meeting viz. financial assistance for ethanol projects, financial assistance to sugar factories and restructuring of loans to sugar factories, Sharad Pawar tweeted after the meeting.

The former Union agriculture minister also thanked NABARD officials for taking a "considerate view" during the meeting and for their assurance to examine all the issues to resolve the "crisis" being faced by the industry in the state.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Kyrgyzstan is in chaos and needs stabilising

Russia said on Thursday that Kyrgyzstan had descended into chaos and that Moscow was obliged by a security treaty to prevent a total breakdown in the country, where rival groups have claimed power in post-election unrest.The Central Asian n...

Iran reports record high 4,392 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Iran has registered a record high 4,392 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 488,236, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that there were 230 new deaths, wit...

Valuable stolen Mao Zedong scroll found cut in half in Hong Kong

A stolen Chinese calligraphy scroll written by Chairman Mao Zedong and estimated to be worth millions of dollars has been found in Hong Kong, police said on Thursday, after it was stolen from an art collectors home in September. The 2.8 met...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020