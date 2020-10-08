Maha govt holds meet on sugar industry issues; Pawar attends

The Maharashtra co-operation department on Thursday held a meeting here to discuss issues faced by the sugar industry in the state. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who attended the meeting, said financial assistance to sugar factories and for enthanol projects were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil were present in the meeting. Officials from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), State Co-operative Bank and representatives of the sugar union were also in attendance.

"We mainly discussed three issues in the meeting viz. financial assistance for ethanol projects, financial assistance to sugar factories and restructuring of loans to sugar factories, Sharad Pawar tweeted after the meeting.

The former Union agriculture minister also thanked NABARD officials for taking a "considerate view" during the meeting and for their assurance to examine all the issues to resolve the "crisis" being faced by the industry in the state.