Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU ministers look at new migration pact amid divisions

The EU's reluctant eastern members, the richer northern states where many of the newcomers aspire to live and the Mediterranean-shore countries where they mainly arrive have been clashing over where to locate people since the 2015 migration crisis showed existing EU migration rules were inadequate. In 2015, more than a million people made it to EU shores, overwhelming security and welfare networks, and stirring far-right sentiment.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:57 IST
EU ministers look at new migration pact amid divisions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

EU governments started talks on Thursday on a proposed European Commission overhaul of broken migration rules, trying to resolve years of bitter divisions and provide a better welcome for refugees fleeing the Middle East and Africa. The video-conference of EU interior ministers is the first chance to exchange views on the scheme proposed by the EU executive last month, and especially on its most sensitive part which de facto obliges each EU country to host some refugees.

Poland and Hungary are dead set against that, even though under the Commission proposal the EU would pay a country 10,000 euros ($11,750) per adult taken in. The EU's reluctant eastern members, the richer northern states where many of the newcomers aspire to live and the Mediterranean-shore countries where they mainly arrive have been clashing over where to locate people since the 2015 migration crisis showed existing EU migration rules were inadequate.

In 2015, more than a million people made it to EU shores, overwhelming security and welfare networks, and stirring far-right sentiment. The EU now receives up to 1.5 million net new foreigners coming legally to live and work per year and only 140,000 asylum seekers arrive illegally. "Our aim is for Europe to focus on those who need protection, which includes those fleeing the civil war of course," German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters.

"But we also want order which means that we won't in future be letting in so many people who don't in reality need protection," he said before the video-conference started. Under the Commission's latest proposal, EU countries would be obliged to help each other under the new idea of "mandatory solidarity" by either accepting migrants, sponsoring their return to their countries of origin or offering material assistance on the ground in arrival countries.

But if an EU country were under major migration pressure, the Commission wants a crisis mechanism to oblige other EU governments to take people in or send them back. If a migrant could not be sent back within eight months -- which national migration experts and some EU officials admit is tight -- the EU country in charge of the return process would be forced to take in the migrant -- anathema to the easterners.

Germany is keen to reach a deal among EU governments and institutions on the new migration regime by the end of the year, but the process might take longer.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Kyrgyzstan is in chaos and needs stabilising

Russia said on Thursday that Kyrgyzstan had descended into chaos and that Moscow was obliged by a security treaty to prevent a total breakdown in the country, where rival groups have claimed power in post-election unrest.The Central Asian n...

Iran reports record high 4,392 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Iran has registered a record high 4,392 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 488,236, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that there were 230 new deaths, wit...

Valuable stolen Mao Zedong scroll found cut in half in Hong Kong

A stolen Chinese calligraphy scroll written by Chairman Mao Zedong and estimated to be worth millions of dollars has been found in Hong Kong, police said on Thursday, after it was stolen from an art collectors home in September. The 2.8 met...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020