Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gang war erupts in Rohingya refugee camps, at least 8 killed, thousands flee

A turf war raging between criminal armed groups in Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh has forced thousands of people to flee and at least eight have been killed in clashes in recent days, police and humanitarian workers said on Thursday. Authorities have arrested 12 people after days of gunfire, arson, and abductions by gangs competing for dominance in the sprawling settlement, the world’s largest refugee camp home to more than a million people.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:46 IST
Gang war erupts in Rohingya refugee camps, at least 8 killed, thousands flee
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

A turf war raging between criminal armed groups in Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh has forced thousands of people to flee and at least eight have been killed in clashes in recent days, police and humanitarian workers said on Thursday.

Authorities have arrested 12 people after days of gunfire, arson, and abductions by gangs competing for dominance in the sprawling settlement, the world's largest refugee camp home to more than a million people. "A tense situation is prevailing there," Rafiqul Islam, an additional police superintendent based in the nearest town of Cox's Bazar, told Reuters by phone.

"Two groups are trying to establish dominance in the area," he said, adding that they were suspected drug and human traffickers. The region is a crucible of the lucrative trade in methamphetamine, mostly manufactured across the border in Myanmar.

More than 100 Rohingya have been killed since 2018 in incidents human rights groups say are extrajudicial killings but police say the victims were caught in the "cross-fire" during shootouts with suspected drug smugglers. Three refugees speaking on condition of anonymity named the two groups behind the fighting as the "Munna" gang, named after a notorious local alleged drug baron, and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed group that has a presence in the sprawling camps and that refugees have accused of carrying out kidnappings and attacks.

In a Twitter post, ARSA denied responsibility for the latest violence and blamed criminals seeking to cast aspersions on the group. Attacks by ARSA on police posts in Myanmar in 2017 triggered a sweeping military crackdown that led more than 730,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

About 2,000 Rohingya families were displaced in the latest violence, though some had returned by Thursday, according to additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner Mohammad Shamsu Douza. "We are living in fear, especially at night," one of the refugees told Reuters by phone.

"Last night also, one group carried out an arson attack. Where will we go now?"

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shakti Malik murder: Conspiracy hatched against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dragging me and my brother into the murder of former Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD state secretary Shakti Malik is a political conspiracy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here Yadav said the ruling party has lev...

In midst of cardinal scandal, pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

Pope Francis sought to assure external inspectors of the Vaticans financial operations on Thursday that he was pushing ahead with reforms, as the Holy See reeled from a scandal in which he fired a powerful cardinal.In an address to Moneyval...

Brother of South African cricketer Philander fatally shot

A brother of South African cricketer Vernon Philander was fatally shot in a street in Cape Town, his family said. Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was killed meters from the family home in the neighbourhood of Ravensmead on We...

IPL 13: KXIP need a collective performance from batsmen and bowlers, says Wasim Jaffer

Kings XI Punjab KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020