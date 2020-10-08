PIL filed in HC seeking transfer of Manish Shukla's murder case probe to CBI

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking transfer of BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder case probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petitioner claimed that acts of the West Bengal government and its police in investigating Shukla's death have eroded the confidence of the common man in the law and order machinery of the state.

Claiming that Shukla was a lawyer and a member of the Barrackpore Bar Association in North 24 Parganas district, it was prayed that the investigation into the muder be carried out by an independent and central investigating agency like the CBI, which is outside the control of the state administration, for the sake of a free and fair probe. Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal said that the petition will be moved before the bench of the Chief Justice early next week.

Shukla, known to be a close associate of BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead on Sunday evening by motorcycle-borne assailants at Titagarh, around 20 km from Kolkata. The state government has handed over the investigation from the district police to the Criminal Investigation Deparment (CID).