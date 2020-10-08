Three journalists hurt in Azeri shelling, one in serious condition - Karabakh authorities

Three journalists hurt in Azeri shelling, one in serious condition - Karabakh authoritiesReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:56 IST
Three journalists were hurt by Azeri shelling in the town of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday and one of them has been hospitalised in a serious condition, authorities in the region said.
The journalist in a bad condition was a Russian national who worked as an editor for Segodnya.ru, authorities said. The other two were an Armenian national and an international media journalist who was not immediately identified, they said.