Left Menu
Development News Edition

Payal Tadvi suicide case: SC permits accused doctors to pursue PG course

Any such adverse impact will negate their rights under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Ajay Rastogi, said in its judgement. The top court delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by these three doctors against the February this year order of the high court which had refused to relax one of the conditions imposed on them in August last year while granting them bail in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:10 IST
Payal Tadvi suicide case: SC permits accused doctors to pursue PG course
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday permitted three lady doctors, who are accused in a case of suicide by a doctor of Mumbai-based medical college last year due to alleged caste-based discrimination, to go back to the college and hospital to pursue their studies of post graduate medical course. The three doctors, who are pursuing post graduate medical course in Gynaecology and Obstetrics and have completed two years out of three years course are accused of harassing Dr Payal Tadvi who had committed suicide on May 22 last year.

Tadvi was a student of post graduate degree course in Gynaecology and Obstetrics in the college and had completed first year of the course in April last year. The apex court relaxed one of the conditions imposed on them by the Bombay High Court, which had granted them bail in August last year and said that they shall not enter into the jurisdiction of the concerned police station and more particularly the college. A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit, which said these doctors must be allowed to go back to their study, imposed several conditions on them including that they shall not influence or even attempt to influence any of the witnesses in any manner and shall present themselves on each dates before the trial court, unless their presence is specifically exempted. "While balancing the competing claims, in our view, the appellants (doctors) must be allowed to go back to their courses of study otherwise the pendency of prosecution against them will add further penalty in the form of prejudicing their career. Any such adverse impact will negate their rights under Article 21 of the Constitution," the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Ajay Rastogi, said in its judgement.

The top court delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by these three doctors against the February this year order of the high court which had refused to relax one of the conditions imposed on them in August last year while granting them bail in the case. It noted the stand of the Medical Council of India that under no circumstance migration is permissible for students undergoing post graduate medical courses.

"We are, thus, called upon to consider the competing claims in such a way that the individual rights of the appellants to pursue their courses of study are secured and, at the same time, the conduct of prosecution also runs smoothly and without any interference and possibility of witnesses getting won over," it said. "Considering the matter in its entirety and especially when the appellants have to undergo training under the same guide and in the same institution where they were registered, in our considered view, ends of justice would be met if condition no. (iv) as laid down by the high court is relaxed and the appellants are permitted to go back to the college and the hospital to pursue their studies, subject to the following conditions…..," the bench said.

The top court said its order shall come into effect at the beginning of the second term of academic session 2020-2021 and if such term has already begun, it shall come into effect from October 12 this year. It said these three doctors shall be permitted to pursue their courses of study regardless of the May last year order of suspension, which was passed by the college while taking cognisance of the FIR registered against them. The bench noted these doctors were arrested in connection with the case in May last year.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Kyrgyzstan is in chaos and needs stabilising

Russia said on Thursday that Kyrgyzstan had descended into chaos and that Moscow was obliged by a security treaty to prevent a total breakdown in the country, where rival groups have claimed power in post-election unrest.The Central Asian n...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Barca stadium revamp urgently needed due to financial hit, says vice-president

Barcelona must press on with plans to renovate Camp Nou in order to replenish revenues lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, vice-president Jordi Moix told Reuters, adding that the 815-million-euro 957 million project will pay for itself.T...

All 4 accused in Hathras 'gangrape' case write to SP claiming innocence

The four accused in an alleged gangrape case reported from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh have written a letter to the superintendent of police SP here, claiming that they are innocent and have been falsely implicated in the matter. The letter wr...

Moderna to apply for EU's rolling approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc will soon apply for real-time reviews of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, the drug developer said on Thursday, days after the EU health regulator launched rolling reviews of shots from its rivals.The drug developer s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020