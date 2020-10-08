Left Menu
Bulgaria and Slovakia recalling ambassadors from Belarus

Bulgaria and Slovakia are recalling their ambassadors to Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, their foreign ministers said on Thursday after meeting Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Bratislava. "Steps taken by Belarus authorities against other EU Member states are unacceptable.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

"Steps taken by Belarus authorities against other EU Member states are unacceptable. EU remains united in its support of people of Belarus," Slovak Foreign Ministers Ivan Korcok tweeted. Poland and Lithuania recalled their ambassadors on Tuesday to defuse regional tensions after Belarus demanded they cut staff at their embassy for their "destructive" actions.

Four more EU nations, including Germany, did same on Wednesday, to show support for Poland and Lithuania.

