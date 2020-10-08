Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman dies in Hyderabad as hair gets entangled in go-kart

An engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:46 IST
Woman dies in Hyderabad as hair gets entangled in go-kart
Image Credit: Pxhere Image Credit: Representative Image

An engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, police said. The woman, in her early 20s, died at a hospital on Thursday, a day after the incident, a senior official said.

Following the freak mishap, the police booked a case of negligence against the management of the play zone and closed the premises as it's license has expired, the official told PTI. The woman had gone to the play zone with her family members. She and another person were riding the go-kart when her hair got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle after the helmet she was wearing came out, resulting in serious head injuries, the official said, citing preliminary investigation.

Police were informed about the incident on Thursday, the official said. The license of the play zone was accorded by municipal authorities for only one year in 2017, but its owners were operating it despite the expiry, police said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation

Valencia coach Javi Gracia has revealed he offered to resign in protest at the Liga clubs failure to sign any players in the close season despite a series of high profile departures but ultimately decided to stay. To avoid any rumours circu...

Judges, fracking and a fly: Six takeaways from the U.S. vice presidential debate

Wednesday nights matchup between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris unfolded largely free of the chaos that marred last weeks debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...

Facebook, Twitter dismantle global array of disinformation networks

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down more than a dozen disinformation networks used by political and state-backed groups in multiple countries to deceive users on their platforms. In separate statements, the two...

UK tells India Mallya can't be extradited till resolution of secret legal matter

The UK has conveyed to India that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited till the resolution of a secret legal matter, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. India has been pressing the UK to extradite Mallya aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020