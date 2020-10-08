Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead, another missing after petrol pump fire mishap in Odisha

One man is also missing, a police officer said. Based on preliminary investigation, the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, said four people were at work for refilling CNG gas at the IOCL fuel station when the fire broke out.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:04 IST
One dead, another missing after petrol pump fire mishap in Odisha
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

One person died and another was missing after a blaze erupted at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here, police said on Thursday. IOCL has announced Rs 8 lakh compensation for the family members of the deceased and Rs 4 lakh each for the ones critically injured in the accident that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Other injured persons will get Rs 1 lakh each, the oil major said in a statement. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had on Wednesday directed the ministry's secretary to submit a report after conducting a probe into the incident.

Police said one of the critically injured, Satya Nayak (37) from Ganjam district, succumbed to burn injury while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. Hospital Emergency Officer Bhubananda Moharana said another person, identified as Ripu Daman (40) of Lucknow, is undergoing treatment with 40 per cent burn injuries.

Though police had earlier said that nine people were injured in the mishap, it later located another person at a private hospital here. One man is also missing, a police officer said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, said four people were at work for refilling CNG gas at the IOCL fuel station when the fire broke out. Police have so far traced three persons engaged in the refilling work, while a man identified as Seemanchal Parida of Ganjam district, is missing.

The flesh and body parts recovered from the site after clearing of the debris will be sent for DNA testing to ascertain the identity, the officer said. Deputy Chief Comptroller of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Ruab Ali, said the massive explosion at the petrol pump took place during refilling of CNG in a chamber at the filling station. It had 4.5 tonne CNG gas and 10,000 litres of water when the blaze erupted.

After reloading of hydrogen and nitrogen gas, when the staff were refilling the CNG tank, the explosion happened due to leakage, the PESO said. The blast injured several people with splinters and most of them were later released from hospitals after being administered first aid, an official said.

It also damaged nearby buildings and vehicles parked in the vicinity, he said. Criminal cases have been registered in connection with this incident, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police, S S Sarangi, said.

The commissionerate, in a statement, said the salvage operation to remove the remaining LPG was completed by 6 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, DG Fire Service, Odisha, tweeted: "In a late night operation, the team from #IOCL removed the LPG gas from the tanker that was at the site of yesterday's exposition. The area around the Rajbhawan petrol pump is now safe from any potential hazard."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Should have got another 10-15 runs, says SRH coach Bayliss

They started brilliantly at the top with SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner hitting a 40-ball 52 and Jonny Bairstow scoring a 55-ball 97 against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the KXIP bowl...

Soccer-Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation

Valencia coach Javi Gracia has revealed he offered to resign in protest at the Liga clubs failure to sign any players in the close season despite a series of high profile departures but ultimately decided to stay. To avoid any rumours circu...

Judges, fracking and a fly: Six takeaways from the U.S. vice presidential debate

Wednesday nights matchup between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris unfolded largely free of the chaos that marred last weeks debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...

Facebook, Twitter dismantle global array of disinformation networks

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down more than a dozen disinformation networks used by political and state-backed groups in multiple countries to deceive users on their platforms. In separate statements, the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020