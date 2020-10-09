Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. appeals judge's ruling that blocked U.S. ban on TikTok downloads

Any deal will also still need to be reviewed by the U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Negotiations are under way for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee U.S. operations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 03:18 IST
U.S. appeals judge's ruling that blocked U.S. ban on TikTok downloads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government said in a court filing on Thursday it was appealing a judge's ruling that prevented it from prohibiting new downloads of the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok. The Justice Department said it appealed the order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

In late September, a U.S. judge temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that was set to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering new TikTok downloads. China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has been under pressure to sell the popular app. The White House contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government. Any deal will also still need to be reviewed by the U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Negotiations are under way for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee U.S. operations. But key terms of the deal - including who will have majority ownership - are in dispute. ByteDance has also said any deal will need to be approved by China. Beijing has revised its list of technologies subject to export bans in a way that gives it a say over any TikTok deal.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians arrived in Bamako on Thursday aboard a Malian military transport plane, ending their lengthy captivity in the hands of Islamist insurgents. They were...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted, militia members arrested

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in a sweeping takedown of plots to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence. The group ...

Rugby-Mo'unga given nod at flyhalf for New Zealand v Australia

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has settled early doubts on the debate over who will play flyhalf in his tenure with Richie Mounga named to start the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. Foster ch...

Lock down or face state of emergency, Spanish government tells Madrid

Madrid must enforce travel restrictions ordered by the health ministry to limit novel coronavirus outbreaks or the national government will impose a state of emergency that would force it to comply, the government said late on Thursday.In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020