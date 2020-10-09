Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN envoy urges Malians to pull country from cycle of coups

De Riviere said France will propose a presidential statement for adoption by the Security Council in the coming days so its members can monitor the transition very carefully, and ensure that these priorities and the Transition Charter are carried out in the coming weeks and months. Mali's UN Ambassador Issa Konfourou told the council that civilian and military figures arrested and detained in connection with the August 18 coup were released on Wednesday.

PTI | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:56 IST
UN envoy urges Malians to pull country from cycle of coups
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The UN envoy for Mali urged people in the West African nation, who just lived through another military coup, to use a recently agreed to 18-month transition "to pull their country out of the hellish cycle" of coups that has left the country in crisis. Mahamat Saleh Annadif told the UN Security Council on Thursday that "the transition's success is within reach, and the ball remains in the court of the Malian people." Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013. But insurgents remain active and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region.

Annadif's briefing was the first to the council since the August 18 coup which deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and detained him along with the prime minister and other government officials. The West African regional economic bloc, ECOWAS, responded by imposing sanctions that closed borders to Mali and stopped financial flows to put pressure on the junta to quickly return to a civilian government. Days of national consultation led to the adoption of a transition charter and the appointment of a retired colonel major as president, the junta leader as vice-president, and a former foreign minister and UN ambassador as prime minister. That led to the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions.

But there has been widespread concern that the upheaval in Mali will set back efforts to contain the country's growing Islamic insurgency. "The country is going through a critical moment in its history," Annadif said. "The year 2020 in Mali has been marked by tumult on several fronts and a climate of political uncertainty." He said Mali had no government for four months, and challenges have increased, mainly from COVID-19 and its social and economic repercussions and delays in implementing a 2015 peace agreement and national reconciliation.

Nonetheless, Annadif said the formation of the new government and the lifting of sanctions should lead to quick establishment of a new transitional legislative body. He said political, institutional, electoral and administrative reforms are essential to ensure credible elections that "will allow the return of constitutional order." The UN envoy said the transitional government is the first since the 2015 peace agreement to include all its signatories, calling their inclusion "highly symbolic" and potentially significant.

France's UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere encouraged the new authorities "to lay the foundations for institutional reform" and "build a stronger and more legitimate democracy, in accordance with the expectations expressed by the Malian people." He stressed three priorities for the coming months: continuing the fight against terrorism, resuming implementation of the 2015 peace agreement, and stabilising the centre of Mali. De Riviere said France will propose a presidential statement for adoption by the Security Council in the coming days so its members can monitor the transition very carefully, and ensure that these priorities and the Transition Charter are carried out in the coming weeks and months.

Mali's UN Ambassador Issa Konfourou told the council that civilian and military figures arrested and detained in connection with the August 18 coup were released on Wednesday. In light of the current situation, he assured all of Mali's partners that the transitional authorities "remain determined to uphold all commitments, both national and international." And he said he wanted to "unequivocally reiterate the determination of the transitional authorities to tirelessly pursue the rigorous implementation of the (2015) peace and reconciliation agreement in Mali.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...

IPL 13: We have a very good death bowling, says Warner after win against KXIP

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised the teams death bowling and said that they have artillery in their armoury after a massive 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run stand for ...

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 percent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office CSO.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020